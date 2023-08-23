Welcome to the thirteenth episode of our Travelling. Seamlessly. global mobility podcast series. In this series, members of the Travers Smith Global Mobility team will be talking about the implications of moving your people and operations into and out of the UK, in a variety of contexts.

In this thirteenth episode, Senior associates Siv Devakumar and Silvana Van der Velde will be sitting down with our friends at Choate Hall & Stewart to discuss the key features that distinguish UK and US approaches to structuring of management incentive plans in a private equity context.

self

Originally published 16 June 2023

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.