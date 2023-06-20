If you are a foreigner seeking a fulfilling retirement experience in France, where you can explore a high quality of life, indulge the culinary delights, immerse yourself in the cultural richness of the country, and easily travel to neighbouring countries to enjoy the diverse cultures and landscapes of Europe, the French Visitor Temporary Residence Permit (TRP) might be the right solution for you.

This residence permit will be issued for 1 year, renewable, provided that you do not work in France.

1) Who is eligible?

This program is designed for foreigners who wish to spend more than 3 months in France without engaging in any work activities. It is particularly well-suited for individuals seeking to enjoy their retirement time in France. With the French Visitor TRP, foreigners can stay in the country for a year, with the possibility of indefinite renewal.

2) What are the eligibility criteria?

Applicants are required to demonstrate financial resources to sustain themselves throughout their stay in France. They must provide evidence to the French authorities that they have the means to support themselves financially for the entire year, as they are not allowed to work in France. These resources can include wages as having been earned from working for a foreign company, personal savings, annuities or any other personal financial assets that can substantiate the applicant's ability to support themselves. As of the year of 2023, the minimum net annual amount required for a single person is 16 500€.

Additionally, applicants must solemnly commit not to engage in any work activities while in France.

3) How to apply?

Once you meet the eligibility criteria, it is important to understand the application process for obtaining such TRP.

For the initial application, the applicant must apply for a long-stay visa with a residence permit (VLS-TS) specifically indicating "visitor". This can be done at the French consulate in the applicant's country of residence. If the foreigner already resides in France, they can apply directly at the Prefecture of their place of residence. Within 3 months of entering France, the visa must be validated as a residence permit by the French Office of Immigration and Integration (OFII). During this time, the applicant will receive a convocation to undergo a medical examination conducted by the said Office.

4) How to renew?

Between 4 months and 2 months before to the visa (VLS-TS) expires, the application must submit a renewal application to the Prefecture of their place of residence. Upon approval, a French Visitor temporary residence card will be issued, valid for 1 year and renewable under the same initial conditions.

5) Advantages?

The French Visitor TRP offers several undeniable advantages, including the opportunity to obtain temporary, yet renewable, long-stay residency for over a year. By that means, the applicants are able to fully enjoy their time in France, explore the country and peacefully spend their retirement.

Furthermore, after five years of residency in France with the French Visitor TRP, applicants have possible access to a resident card which is valid for 10 years and renewable.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.