This month's episode covers the statement of changes to the Immigration Rules, which was published on 9 March 2023. We will be looking at the introduction of Electronic Travel Authorisations and how this scheme is going to be rolled out. We will also be considering the changes that affect sponsored workers such as the increased minimum salary threshold.

