UK:
All In A Day's Work: 2023 Statement Of Changes For Immigration (Podcast)
08 June 2023
Herrington Carmichael
This month's episode covers the statement of changes to
the Immigration Rules, which was published on 9 March 2023. We will
be looking at the introduction of Electronic Travel Authorisations
and how this scheme is going to be rolled out. We will also be
considering the changes that affect sponsored workers such as the
increased minimum salary threshold.
The Legal Room UK · All in a Day's Work: 2023
Statement of Changes for Immigration
