The UK offers a range of immigration routes for digital workers and tech businesses. In some categories applicants need to be sponsored by an employer, whilst other categories allow employment and investment in the digital economy without sponsorship.

In this webinar, first broadcast on 25 May 2023, Gillian McCall and Georgina Griggs looked in detail at the routes to settlement in the UK for digital technology specialists.

Webinar: Routes to Settlement in the UK for Digital Technology Specialists

Topics discussed included:

The various UK immigration routes available to tech specialists;

The Home Office requirements for each of these immigration categories;

The pros and cons of each immigration route;

The eligibility requirements of the Tech Nation Global Talent route – and whether you might qualify.

