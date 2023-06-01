UK:
Routes To Settlement In The UK For Digital Technology Specialists (Webinar)
01 June 2023
Richmond Chambers Immigration Barristers
The UK offers a range of immigration routes for digital workers
and tech businesses. In some categories applicants need to be
sponsored by an employer, whilst other categories allow employment
and investment in the digital economy without sponsorship.
In this webinar, first broadcast on 25 May 2023, Gillian McCall
and Georgina Griggs looked in detail at the routes to settlement in
the UK for digital technology specialists.
Webinar: Routes to Settlement in the UK for Digital Technology
Specialists
Topics discussed included:
- The various UK immigration routes available to tech
specialists;
- The Home Office requirements for each of these immigration
categories;
- The pros and cons of each immigration route;
- The eligibility requirements of the Tech Nation Global Talent
route – and whether you might qualify.
