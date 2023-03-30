This route, introduced in August 2022, is one of the most attractive Sponsored worker routes leading to settlement after five years.

To qualify, the worker must have a job offer from a Scale-up Sponsor licence holder. The licence can be granted by the Home Office to qualifying businesses which have been established for at least three years and meet the specific requirements.

The Scale-up Worker visa holder has to work in the sponsored employment for a period of six months. After this the worker is free to take up any unsponsored work, employed or self-employed, or start their own business.

The initial visa is granted for two years, the first six months of which must be sponsored by the Scale-up sponsor. The visa can be extended for a further three years and no sponsorship is required for the extension if income requirements are met. This second stretch of the visa is called the unsponsored application under the Scale-up Worker route. On completion of five years in this route, or in a combination of permitted routes, a Scale-up visa holder is eligible to apply for indefinite leave to remain. There are UK earnings requirements both for the extension and ILR applications as explained below.

ON THIS PAGE

Skills level and minimum pay requirement

Length of sponsorship

Visa duration

Income requirement

When and where to apply for extension

English language requirement Maintenance requirement ILR requirements Skills level and minimum pay requirement for a Scale-up worker The job sponsored under the Scale-up Worker route has to be at least RQF level 6 as listed in Appendix Skilled Occupations of the Immigration Rules. The minimum annual salary threshold under this route is £33,000 per year together with the hourly "going rate" for the job as prescribed for the specific occupation in the Immigration Rules. The job does not have to be full time or meet any minimum hours requirements, but monthly pay has to be proportionate to the annual salary of at least £33,000 and the hourly pay has to match or exceed the "going rate" for the occupation. For example, an investment banker (Standard Occupational Classification code 1131) if hired for a 39-hour week is to be paid an annual salary of £43,600. However, if hired for a 30-hour week, can be paid £33,540 per year - thus meeting both the minimum threshold requirement of £33,000 and £21.50 hourly rate prescribed for SOC code 1131. If hired for a 20-hour week, the worker under this SOC code will have to be paid at least £31.75 per hour to meet the £33,000 annual threshold. Where the "going rate" for the occupation is below £33,000, annual salary can be topped up by additional hours to meet the minimum threshold requirement. For example, a fleet manager of a distribution company (SOC code 1161) if paid the "going rate" of £15.24 per hour will have to work a 41.7-hour week to meet the minimum annual threshold. A conservation officer (SOC code 2141) will have to be paid above the "going rate" of £11.64 per hour. This hourly rate would require a 54.52-hour week to meet the £33,000 annual threshold but the Home Office will not take into calculation more than 48 hours per week. To meet the £33,000 threshold for someone working a 48-hour week the hourly pay has to be at least £13.23, or for a 39-hour week - £16.27. It is of course permissible to pay above the required minimum. Requirement to stay in the sponsored position for six months The Scale-up worker may have to change the visa if sponsored employment changes within the first six months. Some changes may not require a new visa application, more important changes - like a significant change to the job or change of employer - will require a new visa. The sponsor remains responsible for the sponsored employee for the first six months after the initial grant of the Scale-up visa and the visa may be curtailed if sponsorship is terminated or changes have not been properly reported to the Home Office. Scale-up visa duration Scale-up visa is initially granted for two years. You have the option of extending it for a further three-year period if you meet the income requirement on completion of the two years. After the second stretch of three years you are entitled to apply for ILR if you meet the income and continuous residence requirements, or extend it for a further period of three years without the need for sponsorship. There is no limit on how many times you can extend this visa. Income requirement for the unsponsored Scale-up visa extension To extend the Scale-up visa for an unsponsored three-year period, the worker has to meet the UK earnings requirement as follows: Monthly PAYE earnings in the UK of not less than £2750 before tax for at least 12 months of the previous period of permission to stay.

Earnings from other sources (self-employment, dividends, earnings from outside the UK etc) do not count

Period of absence from work due to sick leave, statutory maternity or parental leave count towards the earnings requirement as long as the job from which leave is taken has basic pay above the £33,000 threshold. There is no limit on permissible number of the visa extensions in this category. If the worker is applying to extend the visa after a three-year stretch, the UK earnings requirements have to be met during 18 months of their last leave, in other words during 50% if the last visa period. Earnings requirements are assessed on a monthly basis. This means that higher earnings over some months cannot compensate for the months with lower earnings. The qualifying income has to come through the PAYE scheme. Income may come from one or multiple jobs. Earnings from outside the UK do not count. When and where to apply for unsponsored Scale-up worker visa extension The unsponsored application for the Scale-up visa is available for applicants who have completed their stay on the sponsored application and meet the UK earnings requirement. The application for the next stretch of the visa can be made within six months of expiry of the first two-year stretch. The application can be made from the UK before expiry of the two-year visa or from abroad. If you are applying from abroad, you must meet the maintenance requirement. English language requirement All Scale-up Worker applicants have to meet the English language requirement in reading, writing, speaking and listening to at least B1 standard. The language requirement is met if you are a national of a majority English-speaking country or if you have graduated from a UK University. You may be able to meet the English language requirement if you graduated from a university outside the UK where tuition was in English.

Maintenance requirement

The maintenance requirement applies to applicants switching into the Scale-up Worker route if they have been in the UK for less than 12 months or to those applying for entry clearance from outside the UK. The requirement is to show funds equivalent to at least £1270 held in a bank account for 28 days prior to the date of the application.

The Scale-up sponsor may certify maintenance on the Certificate of Sponsorship and this requirement will be considered as met.

Requirements for indefinite leave to remain