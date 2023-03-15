ARTICLE

Key Points

The European Commission upgraded the Schengen Information System on 6 March 2023

The Schengen Information System is intended to serve as the foundation for a number of entry-tracking systems for the European Union

Overview

The European Commission introduced the upgraded version of its Schengen Information system (SIS) on 6 March 2023. The new features of SIS will include new categories of alerts and biometric data, such as palm prints, fingermarks and DNA records for missing persons. SIS will serve as the foundation for both the EU's Entry-Exit System (EES) and the European Travel Information and Authorization System (ETIAS), which are expected to launch in early 2024.

What are the Changes?

The European Commission introduced additional security features as part of the SIS. According to the announcement, SIS is the largest information-sharing system for security and border management in Europe. Through the system, officials of EU countries will be able to access information on travelers throughout the region better.

Looking Ahead

Originally published 08 March, 2023

