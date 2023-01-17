Key Points

The United Kingdom will increase passport application processing fees on 2 February 2023

Overview

The government of the United Kingdom (UK) will introduce new passport fees for all applications on 2 February 2023. The fee increases will include the following:



The fee for a standard online application made from within the UK will rise from £75.50 to £82.50 for adults and £49 to £53.50 for children

Postal applications will increase from £85 to £93 for adults and £58.50 to £64 for children

Priority service fees are being aligned so all customers will pay the same

What are the Changes?

The government of the UK will increase passport application fees on 2 February 2023. According to the government announcement, this will be the first time in five years that application fees for passports have increased and noted that the increase is expected to reduce the department's reliance on funding from general taxes.

Originally published JANUARY 13, 2023

