Key Points

The United Kingdom updated sponsorship payment requirements for workers under certain Global Business Mobility routes

Overview

On 1 January 2023, the government of the United Kingdom updated the requirement for the sponsors of workers under the Skilled Worker and Global Business Mobility (GBM) route for senior and specialist workers to pay an Immigration Skills Charge (ISC) when filing for a certificate of sponsorship.To qualify for payment exemption, sponsors and employees must meet the following:

Have been granted a certificate of sponsorship on or after 1 January 2023;

Employees must be a national of a European Union (EU) member state or hold a Latvian non-citizen's passport;

The Employee must normally work in the EU for an EU business but has temporarily been transferred to work in the UK. The end date of the temporary transfer, as specified on the certificate of sponsorship cannot be more than 36 days from the employee's start date.

What are the changes?

The government of the UK introduced changes to the requirement for sponsoring employees to pay for an ISC when filing for a certificate of sponsorship for foreign nationals employed under certain work permit routes.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of the UK's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 9 January, 2023

