Following the suspension of the Police Registration Scheme (PRS) in August 2022, the Home Office has formally removed all visa conditions from the UK Immigration Rules which required nationals of certain countries to register with the Police, effective from 9 November 2022.

The PRS required foreign nationals from certain countries aged 16 or over and holding permission of more than six months' duration, to register with the Police within seven days of arrival in the UK and ensure their records are kept up to date, including after each subsequent grant of permission.

The Home Office acknowledged the PRS was "outdated". The Home Office further referred to the inefficiency, cost and data protection risks, as the Police are already able to access the same data captured in immigration applications for the public protection purposes for which the PRS was originally created.

Changes for migrants

Where an individual's UK immigration permission states they are required to register with the Police, this is no longer necessary, including where permission was granted before the PRS was formally abolished.

Where an initial registration appointment has been made, individuals no longer need to attend. However, where the £34 registration fee has already been paid, refunds will not be issued.

Individuals will no longer need to tell the Police if their permission or personal information have changed. However, the Home Office must still be informed of these changes.

Existing Police Registration Certificates may be securely destroyed, as they will not be required for submission with immigration applications from 9 November 2022 onwards.

