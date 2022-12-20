ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Key Points

The European Council recommended that all COVID-19 travel restrictions be removed and that health-related restrictions be coordinated by member states

Overview

The European Council updated its recommendations on travel to the European Union (EU) and the pandemic-related restrictions implemented by member states. Under the recommendation, member states are advised not to impose any restrictions on travel on the grounds of public health. If restrictions are put into place, the EU recommends that member states coordinate entry restriction efforts.

What are the Changes?

The European Council recommended that EU member states not implement pandemic-related COVID-19 travel restrictions. According to the announcement, this decision was made as a result of the lessening severity of the COVID-19 pandemic and increased vaccination rates.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the European Council's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 15 December 2022

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.