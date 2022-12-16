Key Points

The United Kingdom reminded travelers of potential entry and border delays due to a proposed strike during the week of 23 December 2022

Overview

The government of the United Kingdom announced travelers may experience border entry delays due to a proposed strike. The impacted dates are anticipated to take place from 23 December 2022 until 31 December 2022, at the following international airports:

Birmingham Airport

Cardiff Airport

Gatwick Airport

Glasgow Airport

Heathrow Airport - Terminals 2,3,4 and 5

Manchester Airport

Port of Newhaven

What are the Changes?

Travelers may experience entry delays into the United Kingdom beginning 23 December 2022 until 31 December 2022. The government advises that travelers continue to check with their airlines and use eGates, if eligible.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of the United Kingdom's websiteand Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 13 December 2022

