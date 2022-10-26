Key Points

The UK will allow more nationals to enter the country on a temporary basis and will expand permissions under the Global Mobility Business scheme

Overview

The government of the United Kingdom (UK) introduced changes to the Immigration Rules on 18 October 2022. The following changes will be made as a result:

Nationals of Colombia , Peru, and Guyana will be permitted to travel to the UK for visitor purposes without applying for pre-travel authorization. These nationals will be permitted to remain in the UK for a maximum period of 180 days within a one-year period.

Permanent residents of Australia and New Zealand will be permitted to apply for the service supplier route of the Global Business Mobility scheme.

For additional information on these changes, check here .

What are the Changes?

Originally published OCTOBER 25, 2022

