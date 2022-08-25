Key Points

The government of the United Kingdom released information and guidance for the registration of immigration sponsors

Overview

On 22 August 2022, the government of the United Kingdom introduced policy guidance for the registration of immigration sponsors, known as sponsor license holders. This included introducing a checklist for the types of documents that businesses and education providers require to become a student, worker or temporary worker immigration route sponsor. The guidance also includes information on compliance requirements and duties for sponsors and clarified some compliance definitions.

What are the Changes?

On 22 August 2022, the government of the UK released additional information clarifying the guidelines for sponsorship in the UK. The guidelines provided insight into required documents for sponsorship applications and additional information on compliance requirements;

Looking Ahead

Originally published 24 August 2022

