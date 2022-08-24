Following the end of the Brexit transition period on 31 December 2020, the new rules will apply to both EU and non-EU nationals, except for Irish nationals.

Points-based System: Key Features

The key features of the new U.K. employer sponsored immigration routes include:

A requirement to meet 70 points to be eligible under the new rules. Fifty points will be granted for the mandatory requirements of having a job offer, having a role at the appropriate skill level and the ability to speak English. Additional points will be granted for salary, having a role in a shortage occupation role or having a Ph.D

A minimum general salary requirement £25,600, which is reduced from the current minimum of £30,000. For some roles, a minimum of £20,480 could apply. However, each role will also have a standard minimum salary requirement, and the skilled worker will need to meet the higher of the two levels

The removal of the Resident Labour Market Test requirement. This is a welcome change as this would reduce the current processing time for applications

Skills threshold will be reduced from RQF level 6 instead of RQF level 3, a skill requiring A-levels

No quota on the number of work permits to be issued per year