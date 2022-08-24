U.K. Home Secretary Priti Patel recently announced plans for a new points-based system to be implemented on 1 January 2021. This announcement arrives approximately one month after Brexit.
Following the end of the Brexit transition period on 31 December 2020, the new rules will apply to both EU and non-EU nationals, except for Irish nationals.
Points-based System: Key Features
The key features of the new U.K. employer sponsored immigration routes include:
A requirement to meet 70 points to be eligible under the new
rules. Fifty points will be granted for the mandatory requirements
of having a job offer, having a role at the appropriate skill level
and the ability to speak English. Additional points will be granted
for salary, having a role in a shortage occupation role or having a
Ph.D
A minimum general salary requirement £25,600, which is reduced from the current minimum of £30,000. For some roles, a minimum of £20,480 could apply. However, each role will also have a standard minimum salary requirement, and the skilled worker will need to meet the higher of the two levels
The removal of the Resident Labour Market Test requirement. This is a welcome change as this would reduce the current processing time for applications
Skills threshold will be reduced from RQF level 6 instead of RQF level 3, a skill requiring A-levels
No quota on the number of work permits to be issued per year
The government has also announced they will not be introducing any new routes for low-skilled workers.
However, officials have confirmed that they will extend the current Global Talent route to EU nationals. In addition to the Global Talent route, they are reviewing a potential proposal for a points-based system for a non-employer sponsored route.
This potential system would allow highly skilled workers without a job offer or self-employed individuals to work in the U.K.
