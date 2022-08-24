Key Points

The United Kingdom lifted police registration requirements for foreign nationals traveling to the country for long-term purposes

Overview

The government of the United Kingdom (UK) will no longer require foreign nationals to register under the Police Registration Scheme. As such, foreign nationals who enter the UK for long-term stay purposes will not have to report to the local police to register their residential address. For additional information on foreign nationals who had previously been required to register with the local police, check here .

What are the Changes?

The government of the UK removed requirements for foreign nationals to register their address with local police officials. According to the government announcement, the removal of this step will reduce redundancies in the UK immigration process. Foreign nationals will still be required to register their address as part of the biometric stage of applying for a residence permit.

Looking Ahead?

Continue to check the government of the UK's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 15 August 2022

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.