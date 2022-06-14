As confirmed in the Government's guidance on digital certification for right to work, right to rent and criminal record checks, a collaboration between Yoti and the Post Office has become the first and only IDSP to receive certification under the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport's (DCMS) UK Digital Identity and Attributes Trust Framework. The provider is approved for right to work, right to rent and criminal record checks.

Although the Yoti and EasyID reuseable digital ID apps allow holders to prove their identity using their smartphone, employers will need to use provider's website-based service for right to work checks. Further information on how the process works is covered in our earlier article here.

Where a provider has been certified under the trust framework, the Home Office has accepted that its identification document validation technology (IDVT) is able to provide verification of a person's identity to at least a medium level of confidence, which is the minimum level of identity assurance recommended for employers engaging an IDSP for right to work checks.

Employers are still able to access adjusted right to work checks until at least 30 September 2022. The current deadline for withdrawing adjusted checks was set in part to allow employers to develop and bed in a commercial arrangement with an IDSP and change their right to work check processes. It remains to be seen to what extent this is possible over the coming months, and whether or not businesses will request a further extension to adjusted checks. See our earlier article here on what the introduction of IDVT and the end to adjusted checks means in practice.