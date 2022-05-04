ARTICLE

Key Points

British passport issuance experiencing a processing delay time of around 10 weeks.

Overview

The government of the United Kingdom (UK) announced that Her Majesty's Passport Office (HMPO) is currently experiencing delays in processing passports for applicants who delayed renewing their documents as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. In response to these delays, the government has increased the number of staff at the HMPO, onboarded more delivery companies in order to ensure documents and passports are delivered on time, and increased the availability of fast-track appointments by extending the working hours of seven HMPOs.

What are the Changes?

The government of the UK noted that there is a delay in the processing of passport applications. The government advises that processing times may be delayed to 10 weeks and applicants should account for these delays when applying for a British passport.

Looking Ahead

Originally published 3 May, 2022

