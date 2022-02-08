Key Points

Extension on the use of EU Digital COVID-19 vaccination certificates until 30 June 2023

Overview

The European Commission proposed extending the use of the European Union (EU) Digital COVID-19 vaccination certificate until 30 June 2023. Prior to this proposal, use of the EU Digital COVID-19 vaccination certificate was due to expire in June 2022.

What are the Changes?

The vaccination certificate was originally introduced in July 2021 to harmonize documentation of vaccination requirements and promote safer travel across the EU. The vaccination certificate was due to expire in June 2022. Under this new proposal the European Commission aims to renew the regulations for the use of the vaccination certificate throughout the EU until 30 June 2023. According to the Commission, this will allow countries to continue to use the EU Digital COVID-19 vaccination certificate as part of their entrance requirements and ensure that the certificate does not expire while the pandemic persists.

Looking Ahead

The European Parliament and Council will be required to accept the extension before the extension can be officially adopted. EU member states will then have the option to extend the domestic use of the vaccination certificate. Continue to check the European Commission's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 4 February 2022

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.