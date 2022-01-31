ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

To mark the significant developments in the law relating to travel and cross border disputes last year, in yesterday's webinar Sarah Prager and Andrew Spencer discussed The State of Things, covering all the major topics in this area and encompassing:

Brexit: jurisdiction and applicable law

Brownlie: the common law rules on jurisdiction

Service: what's changed and what to do about it

Covid: cancellation and illness claims

X v Kuoni: the duties and defences in package travel claims

Griffiths: evidencing local standards

If you missed it, you can view it here

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.