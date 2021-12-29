Key Points

The European Commission announced that the EU COVID-19 vaccination certificate would be accepted for nine months before a booster dose is required

Overview

The European Commission announced that the European Union COVID-19 vaccination certificate will hold a validity period of nine months from the end of the pre-booster vaccination regimen beginning 1 Feb. 2022. EU Member States can continue to apply their own entrance requirements, including quarantine measures and additional testing requirements.

What are the Changes?

The European Commission established a binding acceptance period of nine months (270 days) for use of the EU COVID-19 vaccination certificate for intra-EU travel. After nine months, European Union citizens will require a booster dose for the vaccination certificate to remain valid in EU member states.

Looking Ahead

This rule will be binding for all 27 member states, however, the Member States will have the opportunity to block the requirement if a majority vote is held by the European Parliament members. It is expected that the majority of Member States will approve these new conditions. Continue to check the European Commission's website and Envoy's website for additional updates and information.