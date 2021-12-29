European Union:
Nine Month Validity Period For EU COVID-19 Vaccination Certificate
29 December 2021
Envoy Global, Inc.
Key Points
- The European Commission announced that the EU COVID-19
vaccination certificate would be accepted for nine months before a
booster dose is required
Overview
The European Commission announced that the European Union
COVID-19 vaccination certificate will hold a validity period of
nine months from the end of the pre-booster vaccination
regimen beginning 1 Feb. 2022. EU Member States can
continue to apply their own entrance requirements, including
quarantine measures and additional testing requirements.
What are the Changes?
The European Commission established a binding acceptance period
of nine months (270 days) for use of the EU COVID-19 vaccination
certificate for intra-EU travel. After nine months, European Union
citizens will require a booster dose for the vaccination
certificate to remain valid in EU member states.
Looking Ahead
This rule will be binding for all 27 member states, however,
the Member States will have the opportunity to block the
requirement if a majority vote is held by the European Parliament
members. It is expected that the majority of Member
States will approve these new conditions. Continue to check the
European Commission's website and Envoy's website for additional updates and
information.
Originally published 22, December 2021
