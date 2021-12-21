ARTICLE

Key Points

Fully vaccinated individuals aged 12 to 15 will gain access to a COVID-19 vaccination certificate for international travel

Overview

The government of the United Kingdom will allow fully vaccinated individuals aged 12 to 15 access to the National Health Service (NHS) COVID-19 vaccination certificate for international travel beginning 13 Dec. 2021. Initially, proof of vaccination will be provided via a letter service including an internationally recognized 2D barcode, with a digital solution via the National Health Service.

What are the Changes?

The government of the United Kingdom will allow fully vaccinated 12 to 15-year-old individuals to gain access to a COVID-19 vaccination certificate beginning 13 Dec. 2021. This will ease travel restrictions and enable more dependents with approved vaccines to travel to more countries, such as Canada, which require 12 to 15-year-old individuals to be fully vaccinated in order to be exempt from certain quarantine and entrance requirements.

Looking Ahead

Originally published December 15, 2021

