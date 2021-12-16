Britain has always been a popular country of choice, for a variety of reasons, for Italians wishing to relocate to another country. Italians living permanently or who intend to remain for in the UK for more than 12 months must register with Anagrafe degli Italiani Residenti all'Estero (AIRE) the register of Italian citizens domiciled abroad that was first introduced in 1988 to enable the Italian authorities to monitor Italian citizens even if they were not residing in Italy.

It is extremely important to register, as AIRE registration grants access to any consular services or rights, such as being able to vote in Italian elections or renewing your passport. Once you register, your files is held jointly at the Italian consulate in the UK and the municipality in Italy where you or your forefathers lived. The information provided must be current and updated as circumstances change. Reporting all significant life changes such as marriages, births, deaths, and changes in residencies enables the government to validate these events and secures important rights and privileges.

Married couples that have relocated to the UK who subsequently have children must also register their children to regularise their status. Giambrone & Partners expert immigration lawyers warn that children born in the UK to Italian parents, are not automatically British or Italian citizens without proper registration. Many people erroneously think that to be born in a country automatically provides the child with the citizenship of that country and therefore fail to consider the legal position of their children, believing that they have acquired citizenship due to their residential status in the UK when they were born.

Children born in the UK to foreign parents do not automatically obtain British Citizenship at birth, this is only accessible where a parent has acquired British citizenship or settled status. The failure to regularise the status of children at birth will impact on them when they reach the age of majority. Their undocumented position could prevent them from attending university, they may not have access to medical care, or be prohibited from opening a bank account and may be prevented from working.

Our lawyers also point out that the documentary evidence that is required for them to rationalise their status may, in some circumstances, be extremely hard to access as the vital documentation may have been lost or the individual does not have contact with family members in Italy who may be able to assist. The lawyers in Giambrone & Partners immigration team can advise and guide parents when registering their children when they are born as well as assisting those who wish to register older minor children that were not registered at birth, including young adults who discover their irregular status and wish to avoid the situation where they are facing a hostile UK Home Office. Our lawyers in our offices throughout Italy will liaise with our lawyers in the UK to provide sound legal advice to ensure that the process is conducted properly and the correct evidence is provided avoiding rejection at the last hurdle which will result in having them go to the back of the queue and again

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.