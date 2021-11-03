ARTICLE

Key points

Removal of seven countries from the UK Red List

Expansion of inbound vaccination policy to 30 more countries and territories

Overview

The UK announced it would remove certain countries and territories from its Red Travel List beginning at 4 AM on 1 Nov 2021. Specifically, Colombia, the Dominican Republic,

Ecuador, Haiti, Panama, Peru and Venezuela will be removed. Travelers returning to the UK from these locations will no longer be required to enter a hotel quarantine after 1 Nov 2021.

The UK will also expand the list of countries with accepted proof of vaccination certificates. A list of approved countries can be found here.

Eligible fully vaccinated travelers, including from those countries and territories listed under the inbound vaccination policy, will no longer be required to take a pre-departure COVID test before arrival; take a post-arrival COVID test on day eight; or self-isolate upon arrival.

What's Changed?

This change will remove seven countries from the Red List and allow more travelers to enter the UK. 30 more countries will also be added to the UK inbound vaccination policy.

What Should Employers and Applicants Know?

More fully vaccinated travelers can soon enter the UK under less strict conditions. Employers sending employees to the UK may now have less constrained timelines around self-isolating and testing, depending on certain factors.

Looking Ahead

The UK government has advised that the Red List will remain in place as a precautionary measure. Continue to check the UK government website for further updates and Envoy's

website for additional information.

Originally published 29 October 2021

