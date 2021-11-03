ARTICLE

Key Points

UK National Living Wage will increase by 6.6% in April 2022

Overview

The UK government announced that the National Living Wage (NLW) will rise to £9.50 on Apr. 1, 2022. The National Living Wage is the obligatory minimum wage that workers over the age of 23 must be paid in the UK. For additional information on the rate increase based on worker age click here.

What are the Changes?

The UK government will increase the NLW by 59 pence or 6.6% in April 2022. This increase will support the wages and living standards of low-paid workers and is part of the government's goal of significantly increasing the NLW earnings by 2024.

Looking Ahead

At this time, minimum wage requirements impacting immigration applications have not been announced. Continue to check the UK government's website for future announcements and Envoy's website for further information.

