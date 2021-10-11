Key Points

The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office has lifted its advice against all but essential travel for over 30 countries and territories as of Oct. 6, 2021

Overview

On Oct. 6, 2021, the UK government announced that it would lift advice against all but essential travel for over 30 countries and territories, allowing for travelers to travel to more locations with greater ease. For a list of countries and territories with lifted travel advice click here.

What are the Changes?

The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) will no longer advise against travel to non-red list countries on COVID-19 grounds, except in exceptional circumstances. FCDO advice is often used as a reference point for travel insurance companies, thus this change will likely allow travelers to begin purchasing travel insurance for a wider range of destinations that had previously been restricted.

Looking Ahead

Travelers should check FCDO travel advice for the entry requirements for your destination, including any proof of vaccination you may need, as well as testing and quarantine rules. Click here to view information on returning travel to the UK and the country's new traffic light system.

