Key Points

New simplified travel system with a single red list and the rest of the world launched Oct. 4, 2021

Less entry requirements for fully vaccinated travelers

Overview

On October 4, 2021, the UK introduce d a new travel system with less strict testing restrictions for fully vaccinated travelers. Under this new system, countries and territories are categorized as either red or the rest of the world based on their COVID-19 levels. Eligible fully vaccinated travelers and eligible travelers under the age of 18 arriving from over 50 countries and territories not on the red list will no longer be required to complete a pre-departure COVID-19 test, a day 8 test or a 10-day quarantine isolation period.

What are the Changes?

The UK government has updated its travel list for red list countries and territories and marked all countries not listed as “the rest of the world”. This change allows for fully vaccinated travelers to face less strict entry and testing restrictions.

Looking Ahead

All arrivals will still need to fill in a passenger locator form ahead of travel. Travelers should continue to check GOV.UK travel guidance including Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) travel advice before, during and after travel.

Originally published 5, October 2021

