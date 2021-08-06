ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The final stage of becoming a British citizen is for you to attend a Home Office British Citizenship ceremony where you will be presented with a certificate of British citizenship. If you are not living in the UK, you can ask the Embassy or Consulate to arrange your citizenship ceremony. You will not be required to attend a citizenship ceremony if you're registering to become a British overseas territories citizen, British overseas citizen or British subject.

Booking your British Citizenship Ceremony

Following the approval of your British citizenship application, you will receive a letter from the Home Office inviting you to attend a British Citizenship ceremony. The invitation letter will include details of your local authority to contact and book your British Citizenship ceremony. Also, you can find your local council to arrange your citizenship ceremony here. Your British Citizenship ceremony must be arranged before the invitation expires. You will need to contact the Home Office if your invitation letter expires or you are unable to attend your ceremony before the expiration of your invitation.

The British Citizenship ceremony must be attended by an individual aged 18 or over or who reaches the age of 18 during the application process. Children under 18 years old do not have to attend a ceremony. If they do not attend the ceremony, a family member is able to collect their certificate of British citizenship on their behalf.

British Citizenship Ceremony Cost

British Citizenship ceremonies are typically held in groups. If you wish to attend a private ceremony you will need to arrange this with your local authority upon booking your ceremony.

The cost of your British Citizenship ceremony is £80 for a standard group ceremony. This fee is included in the cost of the Home Office application fee which is paid upon submitting your citizenship application. There is an additional fee of £100+ for a private citizenship ceremony. The exact cost will depend on the local authority in which the ceremony is held and will vary depending on the day and time of the ceremony.

Preparing for Your British Citizenship Ceremony

You are required to take your Invitation letter to your British Citizenship ceremony in addition to an original photo identification document such as a driving licence or passport. Failure to do so, may result in your ceremony being postponed.

What Will Happen at Your British Citizenship Ceremony

At your British Citizenship ceremony, you will be required to take an Oath or Affirmation of allegiance to the Crown and a Pledge of loyalty to uphold the values and laws of the UK. This is a formal promise to Her Majesty the Queen and the United Kingdom.

Oath of allegiance

I, (name), swear by Almighty God that, on becoming a British citizen, I will be faithful and bear true allegiance to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth the Second, Her Heirs and Successors, according to law.

Affirmation of allegiance

I (name) do solemnly, sincerely and truly declare and affirm that on becoming a British Citizen, I will be faithful and bear true allegiance to her Majesty Queen Elizabeth the Second, her Heirs and Successors, according to law.

Pledge

I will give my loyalty to the United Kingdom and respect its rights and freedoms. I will uphold its democratic values. I will observe its laws faithfully and fulfil my duties and obligations as a British citizen.

You will be presented with a Certificate of British citizenship and a welcome pack. There will also be opportunities to have professional photographs taken which will be available to purchase, depending on the local authority in which the ceremony is held.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.