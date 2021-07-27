Key Points

For skilled workers, this plan eliminates certain documentation requirements and administrative processes.

The UK is not lowering its criteria for the Skilled Worker route. Instead, it is allowing more individuals to apply who may not have been able to otherwise.

The intent of this pilot program is to promote inclusivity and remove potentially discriminatory barriers from the immigration process.

There will be 100 initial applications accepted.

Overview

In a partnership between UK Government and Talent Beyond Boundaries (TBB), the UK Home Office added a tentative piece of legislation to the Skilled Worker program, streamlining the immigration process for skilled worker refugees and displaced foreign nationals. Many skilled workers are often unable to apply for work authorization in the UK due to lacking required documents.

What has Changed?

The new pilot program for Skilled Workers provides the opportunity for displaced foreign nationals and refugees to apply for work authorization.

Originally published 26, July 2021

