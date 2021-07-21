Over recent months our barristers have published several articles addressing the position of EU nationals and their family members in the UK following Brexit, including under the EU Settlement Scheme ('EUSS').
As the 30 June 2021 deadline for EU citizens and their family members who are living in the UK to apply for limited leave to remain (pre-settled status) or indefinite leave to remain (settled status) under the EU Settlement Scheme approaches, we thought that it would be useful to bring all these articles together in one place:
- EU Settlement Scheme & Covid-19 Related Absences – Updated Guidance
- European and Swiss Citizen Visitors to the UK
- The EU Settlement Scheme: Can I Have a Biometric Residence Card?
- Dependent Parents applying under the EU Settlement Scheme
- EU Settlement Scheme Deadlines and Late Applications
- Settled Status, Permanent Residence and Indefinite Leave to Remain
- The Rights of Irish Citizens in the UK after Brexit
- EU Settlement Scheme & Pending Prosecutions
- Who do the EEA Regulations 2016 still apply to (and for how long)?
- Relationships with EEA Nationals after 31-12-2020
- Challenging Delays to EU Settlement Scheme Applications
- 'Joining Family Members' of EEA nationals under the EU Settlement Scheme
Originally published 23 June 2021
