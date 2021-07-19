Walker Morris' Business Immigration team recently held a webinar providing practical advice on recent and upcoming changes to UK immigration requirements, many of which are significant when it comes to the employment of EU nationals post-Brexit. The webinar was of interest to HR managers, those interested in recruiting overseas workers and anyone dealing with the management of remote workers.

Watch the webinar here:

The webinar covered:

EU Settlement Scheme application deadline has now passed - how to deal with missed applications?

Current position on right to work checks - Covid concessions and new checks for EU nationals from 1 July 2021.

How can EU and non-EU workers come to the UK to work?

Workforce management for remote working, including from overseas.

