Key Points

Students must have completed the entirety of their education in the U.K. This does not include studying abroad.

International students who have completed their bachelor's degree are awarded 2 years and three years for doctorate students.

No proof of funds are required to apply.

Must have a Tier 4 or Student Visa at the time of application.

The cost to apply is?£700.

Overview

The U.K. government introduced the Graduate Route for international students who have studied in the U.K. and are looking to continue onto their career in the country. It is not required to have a sponsoring employer, which makes it flexible to switch jobs and develop a career.

Looking Ahead

The Graduate Route serves as a way for recent graduates to fully engage in career opportunities while transitioning into the U.K. job market and the Skilled Worker Route.

Originally Published 9 July 2021

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.