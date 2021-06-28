Key Points

The deadline to apply for Settlement in the U.K. is June 30, 2021, and the applicant must have been living in the U.K. before Dec. 31, 2020.

Family members are able to apply as well.

Applications require valid documents to prove identity and proof of residence in the U.K.

The application is submitted through the 'EU Exit: ID Document Check" app.

Successful applications will receive either settled or pre-settled status, depending how long the applicant has been living in the U.K. at the time of the application.

It is free to apply to the EU Settlement Scheme in the U.K.

If applicants submit an application and believe they should have received pre-settled status rather than settled, an additional application can be submitted for free.

Overview

Citizens of the EU, EEA or Switzerland are able to apply to the EU Settlement Scheme to continue living in the UK after June 30, 2021. Applications can be submitted here.

