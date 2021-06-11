The deadline for applications under the EU Settlement Scheme of 30 June 2021 is fast approaching. Successful applicants to the scheme obtain either settled or pre-settled status which is one of the simplest ways of retaining the right to live and work in the UK post Brexit.

Those with settled status will be able to remain in the UK indefinitely and those with pre-settled status will be able to stay in the UK for a further five years and can apply to switch to settled status once they have five years' continuous residence. It's therefore last orders time for any EU, EEA or Swiss citizens who have not yet applied and if they have any intention of doing so they should get their applications in pronto. And if your business employs any such individuals, we'd strongly advise you speak to them urgently to ensure applications are submitted in time.

