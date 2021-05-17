ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

A new Young Professionals Scheme will be available to India and British citizens aged 18-30 to live and work in the other country for up to two years. An opening date of the scheme is not yet published. However, to be eligible, the citizens must have at least three years of higher education or professional experience in their field of work and be able to communicate well in the host country. A quota of 3000 applications will be allowed each year for each country.

Please contact an immigration specialist for case-specific advice.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.