UK:
New Young Professional Scheme For India And British Citizens
17 May 2021
Fakhoury Global Immigration
A new Young Professionals Scheme will be available to India and
British citizens aged 18-30 to live and work in the other country
for up to two years. An opening date of the scheme is not yet
published. However, to be eligible, the citizens must have at least
three years of higher education or professional experience in their
field of work and be able to communicate well in the host country.
A quota of 3000 applications will be allowed each year for each
country.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
