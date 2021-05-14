Shepherd and Wedderburn has appointed immigration specialist John Vassiliou to its sector-leading immigration team amid rising demand from clients for business and personal immigration advice following the UK's departure from the European Union.

John, who joins Shepherd and Wedderburn from McGill & Co, where he was a partner, is a highly regarded solicitor who brings 10 years' experience of advising clients in the UK and overseas on a broad range of immigration matters, from Skilled Worker visa issues and supporting employers with sponsor licences through to complex nationality and ancestry matters.

He will be working alongside Jacqueline Moore, Head of Immigration, at the firm's Edinburgh office. John's appointment to the Shepherd and Wedderburn immigration team, which is ranked top-tier by the independent Chambers and Partners legal directory, will further enhance the firm's comprehensive immigration service offering to businesses and individuals, covering all aspects of UK immigration law, British citizenship, EU citizens' rights post-Brexit, and right to work issues.

John, who is individually commended in the Legal 500 independent directory, is also accredited as an immigration specialist by the Law Society of Scotland. He is a member of the Immigration Law Practitioners' Association (ILPA) and co-convenor of ILPA's Scotland Working Group. In addition, John is a regular author and contributor to the online immigration resource Free Movement and is frequently called upon by the media to offer insight on topical immigration matters.

This strategic hire follows the launch of Shepherd and Wedderburn's dedicated International Families Group in September 2020 to meet increasing demand for specialist immigration advice from overseas clients wishing to relocate to the UK.

John said: "I am excited to join Shepherd and Wedderburn's dynamic team. Businesses and individuals alike are facing numerous immigration challenges in the wake of the global pandemic and the UK's exit from the European Union. The need for reliable and pragmatic strategic immigration advice is greater than ever and I look forward to working alongside Jacqueline to deliver this to clients."

Jacqueline Moore, Head of Immigration, added: "John is joining our practice-leading team at a time of unprecedented change in UK immigration law. His range and depth of experience will provide relevant support to both businesses and individuals as we assist them in navigating the challenges and technical intricacies of the new immigration

