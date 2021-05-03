ARTICLE

European Union: Are You Aware Of The Changes To Sponsoring EU Nationals?

Are you aware that UK businesses can no longer recruit EU nationals without sponsoring them under the UK's new immigration system, unless the prospective candidate already has settled (or pre-settled) status in the UK?

What does Brexit say

Free movement of people between the UK and EU has ended

What do we say

UK businesses can no longer recruit EU nationals without sponsoring them under the UK's new immigration system. Only certain skilled roles are capable of sponsorship – this could result in resourcing issues and skills gaps. What can you do?

If you want to employ overseas nationals in skilled roles, you will need a sponsor licence. If you already have one, you should ensure it is up to date and you are familiar with the new system.

Consider other ways to address any skills gaps, including investing in technology and automation, re-training your existing workforce and offering apprenticeships.

However, employers do not need to carry out any additional right to work checks on existing European employees

