Wednesday, May 5, 2021 | 2 PM ET / 1 PM CT | Duration: 30 min

Featured Speaker: Brendan Coggan - SVP of Global Services, Envoy Global & Founding Partner, Corporate Immigration Partners

In the first five months of 2021, the UK saw several pieces of news and policy updates that impact employers and talent in the country. From the release of the government's 2021 budget report to new immigration rules aimed at foreign workers and international students, there has been-and continues to be-plenty to watch.

Join Brendan Coggan, Envoy's SVP of Global Services and Founding Partner at our affiliated law firm, Corporate Immigration Partners, for a quick update on changes to the UK immigration system and a recap of recent news that employers with a presence in the country should know.

Register Now

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.