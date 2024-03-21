Gaming raises a multitude of legal issues for businesses. In this series of publications, Gaming and law: What businesses need to know, we cover a number of the most topical issues.

Gaming technologies have evolved rapidly in recent years, presenting new ways to engage players through online advertising. Alongside these advances, new legislation and regulatory guidance in the EU and UK creates a complex regulatory environment to navigate when serving ads. In this Part 3, Advertising in the gaming sector, Lara White, Miranda Cole and Rosie Nance consider how businesses can approach online advertising in games and the privacy and transparency factors to be considered in the light of new and existing laws.

