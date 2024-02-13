In a significant move towards tapping into the digital sector, Timor-Leste has announced its plans to grant the first gaming licenses as early as the third quarter of 2024. The announcement was made during the "Timor-Leste Open for Business: The Next Phase" conference held in London on the 2nd of February.

Joseph F Borg, Partner WH Partners and recently appointed member of the Timor-Leste Virtual Gaming Association Advisory Committee was one of the speakers of the event, alongside Timor-Leste President and Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Jose Ramos-Horta, and His Excellency, João Paulo da Costa Rangel, Timor-Leste Ambassador to the United Kingdom.

The conference served as a platform for unveiling the government's long-term economic plan for Timor-Leste to attract international businesses.

The event was hosted by the Timor-Leste Virtual Gaming Association.

Timor-Leste Virtual Gaming Association Mission

To support the development of a world-leading, international jurisdiction that adheres to global best practices in Timor-Leste. To promote a safe and sustainable regulatory and licensing framework, including Anti-Money Laundering and Responsible Gambling, in Timor-Leste. To represent the interests of VGA members and the international gaming community of players, operators, suppliers, testing laboratories, affiliates, payment processors as well as Timor-Leste itself.

