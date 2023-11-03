ARTICLE

Welcome to our latest round-up, where we provide a snapshot of the latest legal-tech-related news.

This round-up covers topics such as the Online Safety Bill, ICO employee monitoring guidance, a CMA investigation into the cloud market and more.

The highly anticipated Online Safety Bill ( OSB ) is set to receive royal ascent shortly and finally become law. The OSB aims to make the UK the safest place in the world to be online, and Ofcom has stated that it will now "consult on the first set of standards it expects tech firms to meet in tackling illegal online harms including child sexual exploitation, fraud and terrorism".

Following its initial decision to block the deal, the CMA has now approved Microsoft's deal to buy Activision after Microsoft made a concession that will see Ubisoft (instead of Microsoft) buy Activision's cloud gaming rights. The restructured deal will prevent Microsoft from locking up competition in cloud gaming as this market takes off, preserving competitive prices and services for UK cloud gaming customers. Sarah Cardell, CMA Chief Executive, had a stern message for businesses and their advisers, stating that "the CMA won't be swayed by corporate lobbying" and that "the tactics employed by Microsoft are no way to engage with the CMA ".









Following indications that X (formerly Twitter) is being used to spread illegal content and disinformation, and in particular violent content and hate speech, the European Commission ( EC ) has formally issued a request for information under the Digital Services Act ( DSA ). This appears to be the first time that the EC has formally requested information from a Very Large Online Platform (VLOP) and will be investigating X's compliance with the DSA, including its policies and practices regarding notices on illegal content, complaint handling, risk assessment and measures to mitigate the risks identified. X must provide information about the activation and functioning of its crisis response protocol by 18 October 2023 and the rest of the requested information by 31 October 2023. The EC can impose fines for the provision of incorrect, incomplete or misleading information. If X fails to reply, the EC can request information "by decision", in which case a failure to reply could lead to periodic penalty payments.

On 17 October 2023, the UK Jurisdiction Taskforce ( UKJT ) published a consultation paper offering guidance on the application of English insolvency law principles to digital assets. The latest consultation paper seeks responses from the legal, digital and insolvency sectors on aspects such as (i) whether digital assets constitute property under insolvency legislation, (ii) what rules apply to determine where digital assets are located and administered in an insolvency and (iii) whether there are any difficulties in the application of insolvency legislation relating to avoidance of prior transactions to pre-insolvency dealings with digital assets. Responses to the consultation will assist the UKJT in publishing a legal statement, which it intends to do in early 2024. The UKJT intends to host a public event to discuss the consultation on 28 November 2023.

