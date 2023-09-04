This recent BBC article has turned its focus towards Netflix move to increasingly start offering video games through the popular streaming platform. Although it has been possible to play games on the Netflix platform since November 2021, the streaming giant looks to be following the example of other companies like Amazon with their dedicated Amazon Games division to start to offer an increasingly interactive entertainment experience via games. Video gaming either on consoles, mobile phones (which is the main focus of Netflix currently), personal computers, or tablets is a highly lucrative and fast growing multi-billion dollar industry. Our recent visit to Gamescom confirmed what a vibrant ecosystem it is. The world's biggest gaming event held in Cologne was attended by over 320,000 visitors from over 100 countries, including over 31,000 trade visitors, and could boast more than 180 million video views over the 5-day event with gaming enthusiast tuning in for new game announcements, trailers, interviews with gaming celebrities and esports events. Indeed, the event had a large number of attendees directly affiliated with Netflix, too.

Given that Netflix has accumulated and otherwise gained access to a wealth of intellectual property rights, it has the potential to create tie-in games titles which will allow the fans of its shows to immerse themselves in the universe of their favourite characters. From an intellectual property point of view, the company's move to leverage its creative assets and tap into a wider market makes complete sense. While Netflix will have to navigate the usual perils of making sure that its new gaming content will not fringe others' rights, that its IP enjoys appropriate protection, and that it produces quality content that will resonate with the fans of the shows and films on its platform, the stage is set for potential success. The company may be able to produce further positive case studies how clever use of IP rights and allowing fans to immerse further in their favourite creative universes will pay dividends. (See for example the recent success of Mattel's clever brand strategy for Barbie as discussed by my colleague Marcela Carvalho. One thing is sure – as experts in intellectual property (not to mention fans of the platform's shows!) we will tuning in with great interest to see how the script that Netflix is putting together unfolds.





In future, Loombe says we can expect to see Netflix leverage its intellectual property even more. "Connecting shows, movies and games together from our universes is what we're trying to accomplish," she explains. In a trendy office space in central Liverpool, that's exactly what the team at Ripstone Studios are trying to do. In amongst the exposed brick, succulent plants and pop culture memorabilia littered on the desks are developers and programmers busy creating the next update for their first partnership with Netflix. The Queen's Gambit is, as you may have guessed, a chess simulator based on the adventures of the television series' main character Beth Harmon. www.bbc.com/...

