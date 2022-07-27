ARTICLE

The inaugural Commonwealth Esports Championships and Commonwealth Esports Forum will be staged at the International Convention Centre in Birmingham on 6-7 August 2022.

The championships are a result of the strategic partnership between the Global Esports Federation and the Commonwealth Games Federation, which was announced in May 2020. The new competition will be supported by the British Esports Association, a not-for-profit national body established in 2016 to promote esports in the UK, with the objective of increasing awareness of esports, improving standards and inspiring future talent.

The Commonwealth Esports Championships will feature esports athletes from across the Commonwealth and will feature three gaming titles – DOTA 2, eFootball and Rocket League in both a women's and open categories.

Alongside the Championships, the Commonwealth Esports Forum, a global convention of thought leaders and idea creators, will be held at the same venue on 5 August. This pilot event recognises the changing esports landscape and underscores the Commonwealth Games' organisers' desire to engage with a younger demographic which may find it difficult to engage with traditional sports.

While the inclusion of esports alongside the Commonwealth Games has sparked debate among some sporting traditionalists, it can no longer be ignored because of its accessibility and popularity. As esport becomes increasingly prevalent in the mainstream media, it will certainly play an expanding role in the future of competitive entertainment.

