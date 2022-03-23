ARTICLE

UK: The UK Gambling Commission Has Announced A Package Of Changes To Make Online Games Safer By Design, Focusing On Online Slots Games

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Following a public consultation, the UK Gambling Commission has announced a package of changes which is intended to make online games safer by design, focussing on online slots games. Online operators will need to implement the enhanced protections by 31 October 2021.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment from UK

Money For Nothing? Not Quite. Marks & Clerk As in any other sector, start-ups in the creative sector usually find that the biggest challenge is securing enough finance to get off the ground.

Abramovich Sanctions And Chelsea Q&A Withers LLP With Roman Abramovic being subjected to sanctions by the UK Government on 10 March his UK assets, including Chelsea Football Club (the ‘Club') were frozen.

Coronavirus Vaccinations In Sport: Where Are We Now? Shepherd and Wedderburn LLP Mandatory vaccination and testing is a hot topic, particularly among sporting authorities and clubs who want to know what they can and cannot insist on.

Public M&A UK - The Podcast Series Herbert Smith Freehills Our corporate team assesses the key trends and developments in the UK's fast-moving deal scene.

LS Presents: Automotive Advertising Training Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance (GALA) Automotive advertising is a red hot topic in the UK. This already competitive sector is having to meet new challenges, from exciting new technologies, to increased competition, supply issues...