ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Welcome to this week's round-up of news, commentary and industry announcements that you may have missed from the past week.

If you are looking for advice in relation to any of the issues mentioned, please do not hesitate to get in touch.

In the news

Edinburgh TV Festival and Louis Theroux partner in search for documentary makers (Televisual)

True crime platform to launch on Channel 4 (Guardian)

BFC expresses commitment to make space for film and TV productions (ScreenDaily)

Netflix hires mobile nursery to provide childcare to cast and crew (Televisual)

ITV publishes results of its Diversity Acceleration Plan and sets focus for next 12 months (Broadcast)

Nicholas Cage reveals Amazon is no longer making a project based on Joe Exotic (Variety)

Snapchat and Channel 4 extend partnership for a further two years (Channel 4)

Lea Seydoux will miss Cannes following positive COVID test (Deadline)

Wellbeing coordinators may be on the horizon for UK film productions (ScreenDaily)

US politician's lawsuit against Sacha Baron Cohen dismissed (BBC)

Euro 2020 final becomes one of Britain's most watched television moments (Guardian)

Prediction that global box office will return to pre-pandemic levels by 2024 (ScreenDaily)

University of Reading TV studio plans get green light (BBC)

Further reforms planned for troubled Golden Globes (Deadline)

Netflix looks set to venture into video gaming with new hire (Variety)

Features and commentary

Behind the reboot resurgence (Guardian)

The Keralan film industry's creativity emerges in the face of the pandemic (Guardian)

Industry announcements

The 2021 Emmy nominations are announced (BBC)

Resources

Update for indies on easing of COVID restrictions (Pact)

Pact guidance on collecting data on vaccination status data (Pact)

Legal Updates

Support for the production management rates campaign from Pact and other industry bodies (Pact)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.