A New "Third Way" …FCA Consults On Option To Permit "Re-Bundling" Of Research And Execution Services

On 10 April 2024, the FCA published its long awaited proposal for reforming the UK's investment research regime. The significance to the industry of this particular initiative is signposted in the consultation which boasts a foreword from none other than Nikhil Rathi, the FCA's Chief Executive.

At a very high level, the proposal introduces a 'third option' for the consumption of research. In addition to paying separately for research, either by the firm itself or by the firm's clients via research payment accounts, for the first time since 2017, UK firms will have the option to 'bundle' research and execution costs.

This article summarises the proposed changes and explores the somewhat potted history of the UK's research regulatory regime and the practical implications of this proposal.

Why? Two Contrasting Philosophies

There are competing objectives which underpin the respective arguments for the bundling, or unbundling, of investment research with execution services.

"Bundling" permits greater costs efficiencies and value for money, fosters a broader range of available research, allows more flexibility and is more compatible with the U.S. regime.

"Unbundling" addresses concerns around transparency of costs, competition, bias and independence of research.

In recent times, the UK's position has fluctuated between these.

How Did We Get Here?

Pre-MiFID II

The bundling of research and execution services was permitted. Investment managers could enter into "soft commission" arrangements whereby a broker agreed to set aside a proportion of commission on transactions for the provision of "substantive research" received by the investment manager. This was subject to certain conditions, for example the research must be capable of adding value to investment or trading decisions by providing new insights to inform the investment manager when making such decisions.

Post MiFID II, from January 2018

Subject to certain exceptions, an investment manager could only receive research if it was paid for in one of two ways:

Direct payments by the investment manager, out of its own resources, e.g. its profit and loss account; or,

Payments from a separate research payment account ("RPA"), controlled by the investment manager and funded by a specific research charge to the client, and subject to certain conditions regarding the RPA's operation.

These changes represented a dramatic shift in regulatory philosophy and were one of the most talked about aspects of MiFID II, and the FCA was a key player in pushing for unbundling.

Post MiFID II Adjustment, from 2021

By 2021, there were two versions of MiFID II following the end of the Brexit transitional period. This adjustment affected the UK version.Recognising the unintended disadvantage to smaller enterprises, which were attracting lower levels of research and correspondingly, of investment, the FCA made changes to the research rules.

The adjustment expanded the list of "minor non-monetary benefits", to include research on (1) Small and medium-sized enterprises with a market cap of under £200 million – since such enterprises were being overlooked by research providers as well as (2) Fixed Income, Currencies and Commodities (FICC) research – due to the weak connection between execution and the provision of research for these instruments.

The adjustment had the effect of exempting small cap equities and FICC research from the MiFID II unbundling requirements.

Investment Research Review, July 2023

Post-Brexit saw the introduction of the Edinburgh Reforms – a set of reforms announced by the Chancellor of the Exchequer in December 2022 aimed at driving growth and competitiveness in the financial services sector.The Edinburgh Reforms led to the commissioning of the Independent Research Review ("IRR"). Led by Rachel Kent, a senior lawyer at Hogan Lovells, and forming a significant component of the Edinburgh Reforms, the IRR looked at levels of financial services investment research and its contribution to the competitiveness of UK capital markets. Published on 10 July 2023, the IRR recommended that bundling of research and execution services be reinstated as an option.

The IRR concluded that the MiFID II unbundling requirements adversely impacted the provision of investment research in the UK, which in its turn potentially hampered economic growth. Further, the unbundling requirements would likely reduce UK investment managers' access to global investment research, setting them at a competitive disadvantage from their international counterparts.

Contrast with the U.S. Approach / Securities & Exchange Commission ("SEC") No-Action Letter

In the United States, the use of "soft commissions" – or bundled payments to broker-dealers for combined execution and research services – are commonplace. Commission sharing arrangements are also prevalent. To accommodate and reconcile the MiFID II unbundling requirements with the U.S. regime, and permit the trans-Atlantic provision of research, the SEC issued a No-Action Letter offering relief from registration as an investment adviser to U.S. broker-dealers accepting unbundled payments, for research purposes, from EU and UK investment managers. The SEC's position under the No-Action Letter lasted for 6 years but finally came to an end in July 2023.

What about the EU?

The EU has also recognised that the MiFID II unbundling requirements have failed to meet all of its objectives. In a December 2022 proposal, the European Commission advocated extending the threshold for the existing exemption to companies with a market capitalisation of up to €10 billion (instead of €1 billion).

The Current Position

While investment managers have shifted their approach to generally procure the research they need, some options tend to be operationally complex or to favour larger investment managers. One major disadvantage of the unbundled approach is its incompatibility with the regimes of other jurisdictions, impeding UK investment managers' ability to competitively purchase research produced outside the UK.

It is clear that the existing prohibitions on bundling have had significant adverse impacts on the industry. Like many regulations emanating out of Brussels, they tend to favour the larger established research providers – leaving fewer opportunities for smaller providers, with dwindling research budgets and smaller, less experienced research analyst teams. Less competition, poorer quality research are not outcomes we should expect from sophisticated capital markets.

Our experience shows that RPAs, introduced by MiFID II, are predominantly used by smaller firms who lack deep pockets to fund research themselves. The administration of RPAs can be operationally complex and resource intensive, so the smaller investment managers firms face a competitive disadvantage.

New "Third Way"?

Following the IRR's recommendations, the FCA's proposal should allow investment managers greater freedom in how to pay for research. It is intended to suit firms of different sizes and business models, and to support the FCA's competition objective. The proposals are stated to be compatible with rules in certain other major jurisdictions, facilitating cross-border purchase of research.

In summary, the payment options proposed are as follows:

1. Direct payments by the investment manager, out of its own resources;

2. Payments from a separate research payment account ("RPA");

or thenew option:

3. Bundled payment for trade execution and research – within the "guardrail" requirements set out below: