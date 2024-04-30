It's almost becoming a cliché – but this year will be a busy one for regulatory compliance. So much so, that the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has issued a "Dear CEO" letter: its main point is a concern over whether asset managers have sufficient compliance resources to deal with the "high volume of significant business and regulatory change to be delivered in 2024".

This year brings asset managers a three-in-one Kinder egg of regulatory developments. It brings a new regime (sustainability disclosures), the continuing roll-out of major regulatory developments (such as the Consumer Duty) as well as updates to well-trodden regulatory territory on both sides of the Channel. This is in addition to planned FCA supervisory reviews of asset managers.

Much ink has been consumed drafting horizon scanners to provide a holistic overview of changes, combined with the details of what needs to be done, by whom and by when. This article provides a summary of the main developments of this year's first quarter.

EU pushes through changes to the regulation of AIFMs

The European Union has changed the regulation of alternative investment fund managers (AIFMs). The new rules introduce targeted amendments to several key areas of which European AIFMs need to be aware. While AIFMD II does not apply to AIFMs from the UK, it will affect UK managers that, for example, use the services of host AIFMs in Luxembourg and Ireland.

Meanwhile, for the UK, the FCA has set out different reform priorities for the same area.

UK sustainability disclosure regime to introduce greenwashing rule

This spring brings the phasing in of the UK's sustainability disclosure regime with an anti-greenwashing rule coming into force applying to all authorised firms. Following this, UK asset managers making funds available to retail investors, as defined under the FCA Handbook, will either have to use "sustainability labels", abstain altogether from using certain fund names and making any sustainability claims in financial promotions, or provide a range of information relating to sustainability.

