From her humble beginnings in Manchester's Oxford Road, Sarah Bates has gone on to carve out an impressive career in the UK's financial sector. In the latest episode of (mis)Conduct, Money & Reputation, we take a closer look at her journey, her contributions to diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), and her perspective on the current state of asset management.

In the early days, Sarah was known for her unique style, often seen trawling The Eighth Day shop in a long black cloak and dress. Yet, she was destined for far more. Sarah was one of the first to enter the world of stockbroking through a graduate trainee scheme, marking the beginning of her journey in the financial sector.

Over the years, Sarah rose through the ranks to become the chair of the UK's largest in-house pension asset manager at USS. Her experience didn't stop there; she also held roles as a fund manager, a CEO, and chaired some of the UK's biggest pension funds.

In 2015, Sarah co-founded The Diversity Project, an initiative aimed at improving DEI in the UK's savings and investment sector. This project has since made significant strides in promoting diversity within the industry, a testament to Sarah's commitment to fostering an inclusive work environment.

Katten Financial Markets and Funds Partner Neil Robson and David Masters of reputation specialists Lansons/Team Farner spoke with Sarah about the challenges of improving DEI in the investment industry. They also delved into the state of current regulation and how asset managers can improve their reputation with clients.

