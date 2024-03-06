On 1 March 2024, the FCA issued an interim update (Update) to its August 2022 and February 2023 portfolio letters (Portfolio Letters) to alternative asset management firms setting out its updated supervisory priorities.

The FCA says that it expects firms to discuss the contents of the Update at a board or management committee level, including how it applies to their businesses and to take relevant action where necessary.

The Update reflects changes in the external risk environment and the FCA's upcoming priorities, although the FCA emphasises that it considers that the areas of focus are consistent with its previously communicated multi-year plan, as set out in the Portfolio Letters. The Update is relevant for firms in the FCA's "alternatives" portfolio which mainly includes firms managing or advising alternatives vehicles investing in the private markets (such as private equity, credit, real estate, infrastructure and hedge funds.

The areas covered by the Update include:

The Update highlights a continued focus on price and value. To this end, the FCA will continue to engage with authorised fund managers on identified deficiencies in relation to Assessments of Value and will begin to look at products and services provided to unit linked funds from a Consumer Duty 'price and value' perspective. While unlikely to be of direct relevance to many alternatives firms it may be instructive in other contexts (e.g. retailisation platforms and products). The FCA will continue to focus on Consumer Duty more generally and expects to communicate to firms separately on the topic in due course. Retail distribution. The FCA also states that it intends to consult on the PRIIPs replacement regime, as well as seeking industry views as part of the Advice Guidance Boundary Review.

Firms' senior management and legal and compliance teams should consider the Update at the level of the firm's governing body and whether any of their existing strategies and procedures need to be revised to address the additional points raised by the FCA.

