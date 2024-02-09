In this month's edition of REF News & Views we will be taking a look at the most recent proposed changes to the United Kingdom real estate investment trust (REIT) rules that have been published by the UK Government in the proposed UK Finance Bill 2023-2024. The propose changes have been proposed in response to the concerns of investors and their advisors over the cost and rigidity of converting to REIT status, and the competitiveness of the UK's REIT regime. Without a doubt, the birth of REITs internationally since the 1960s has had a massive impact on the accessibility of private investors to the real estate market and the constant evolution of REITs is critical to meet the demands of the housing market, investors and financial institutions.

We will also be discussing where further developments are likely this year in the ongoing attempts by the Government and the Real Estate Market to reform REIT accessibility and flexibility so as to encourage growth in the Real Estate Market as a whole.

