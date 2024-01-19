Welcome to the latest edition of our investment management update. This publication has been tailored to highlight topical news, cases and changes in the law impacting the investment management sector.
UK
- On 21 December 2023, The UK and Swiss governments have
signed the Berne Financial Services Agreement. The
agreement provides for mutual equivalence in certain areas, based
on a recognition of equivalent regulatory outcomes and substitutive
compliance (meaning that some services can be provided in both
countries despite complying with different sets of rules). The
broader relevance is that the agreement is being framed by
governments and industry groups as "a benchmark for
international financial services cooperation". The UK
Government has a stated aim to pursue common global standards in
financial services via bilateral agreements with other
jurisdictions and common standards via global standard-setters such
as IOSCO and FSB.
The Berne Financial Services Agreement
- On 14 December 2023, and the IRSG published the final
version of the UK's voluntary code of conduct for ESG ratings
and data product providers. While the code of conduct will
be maintained by , the FCA has endorsed the code as an interim
measure before future regulation. The FCA's public statement on
the code emphasises that it is aligned with IOSCO's
recommendations and that it is a means of promoting international
consistency in this space. To note, other jurisdictions such as
Japan and Singapore have, or are developing similar codes based on
globally consistent standards. The UK's standard is designed to
be "inter-operable".
Code of Conduct for ESG Ratings and Data Products Providers (icmagroup.org)
FCA welcomes the launch of industry code of conduct for ESG ratings and data products providers | FCA
- On 20 December 2023, the FCA published a Policy Statement on
the framework for a UK consolidated tape and a consultation on
payments to data providers and forms for Data Reporting Services
Providers, within the same document (CP23/15). The Policy Statement
contains final rules and guidance on a bond market
consolidated tape, which will operate from 2025. The FCA
suggests that the framework could be adapted for data on equities
and ETFs, and further policy development will happen this year. The
FCA also consults on how a Consolidated Tape Provider (CTP) should
make payments to data providers. The consultation closes on 9
February 2024 and the tender and authorisation of a CTP is due to
be finalised in 2024.
CP23/33: Consultation on Payments to data providers and forms for Data Reporting Services Providers including Policy Statement for the framework for UK consolidated tape (CP23/15) (fca.org.uk)
- On 20 December 2023, the FCA issued two consultations in
relation to markets and trading. CP23/31 outlines detailed
proposals for reforms to the UK's listing rules. The FCA
proposes a single regime for equity shares and
moving to stewardship disclosure rather than mandatory shareholder
votes in some instances. CP23/31 will close for comments on 22
March 2024. While CP23/32 consults on a new transparency regime for
bonds and derivatives and the definition of a systemic internaliser
across all asset classes. The deadline for feedback is 6 March
2024.
CP23/31: Primary Markets Effectiveness Review: Feedback to CP23/10 and detailed proposals for listing rules reforms (fca.org.uk)
CP23/32: Improving transparency for bond and derivatives markets (fca.org.uk)
- On 18 December 2023, the PRA and the FCA issued a joint
policy statement on margin requirements for non-centrally cleared
derivatives (PRA PS18/23 and FCA PS23/19). The regulators
will extend the exemption for single stock equity and index options
from 4 January 2024 to 4 January 2026, with the potential for the
exemption to be made permanent. The proposal to require supervisory
pre-approval for initial margin models will not be pursued.
The European Supervisory Authorities issued a similar
statement on 20 December 2023, confirming the exemption
for bilateral margin on single stock equity and index options from
4 January 2024 to 4 January 2026.
PS18/23 – Margin requirements for non-centrally cleared derivatives: Amendments to BTS 2016/2251 | Bank of England
ESA 2023/23 - Amending RTS: Equity option bilateral margining
ESA 2023/34 - No action opinion: Equity option bilateral margining
- On 6 December 2023, HM Treasury and the FCA issued a joint
Discussion Paper on the Advice Guidance Boundary Review (DP23/5).
The policy aim is to address the advice gap in which lower
income investors are unwilling or unable to access advice that is
perceived to be prohibitively expensive or unnecessary.
The consultation proposes three broad areas for reform: further
clarification of the boundary between financial advice and
guidance, how firms can guide consumers through "targeted
support" that does not constitute advice, and a simplified
advice regime to allow firms to offer "streamlined
advice" in certain circumstances. The consultation will close
on 28 February 2024.
HMT and FCA DP23/5: Advice Guidance Boundary Review - proposals for closing the advice gap
- On 6 December 2023, HM Treasury published a policy note and
draft statutory instrument on a new UK money market funds
regime to replace the on-shored EU Money Market Funds
Regulation. The draft legislation is open to feedback
until 24 January 2024. The FCA will assume responsibility for the
new regime and is consulting on the detailed reforms that it
proposes to include in its Handbooks. The consultation will close
on 8 March 2024.
Money Market Funds – Draft SI and Policy Note
CP23/28: Updating the regime for Money Market Funds (fca.org.uk)
- On 4 December 2023, the FCA published a consultation on
the operations of the upcoming Overseas Funds Regime or
OFR (CP23/26). The consultation concerns the streamlined
application process for UCITS currently in the Temporary Marketing
Permissions Regime that wish to seek ongoing recognition under the
OFR. The FCA also consults on proposals for notification of changes
to a fund and mandatory disclosures for recognised overseas funds.
The consultation does not address the equivalence of EU UCITS or
other funds or jurisdictions, which the FCA emphasises is a
decision to be taken by HM Treasury, or the imposition of
additional requirements on overseas funds to ensure equivalence.
The FCA's deadline for feedback is 12 February 2024.
CP23/26: Implementing the Overseas Funds Regime (fca.org.uk)
- The FCA has published CP23/25, Quarterly Consultation Paper No
42. These proposed reforms include several minor rule changes arise
from the FCA's Discussion Paper on improvements to the
UK's asset management regime, published in 2023, with
an aim of fixing identified issues. The proposals also address the
Training and Competence Sourcebook, credit unions, pension
providers, and MIFIDPRU. The most interesting fund-related changes
includes allowing virtual and hybrid general meetings for fund
unit-holders; allowing a broader range of investments under the QIS
and amending the LTAF rules for consistency; and investments in
second schemes. The deadline for feedback was 8 January 2024.
FCA Quarterly Consultation Paper No 42 CP23/25
- The European Council and the European Parliament have agreed their respective positions on the ESG Ratings Regulation and will begin negotiations on the final text in within 2024. The Council position largely reflects the European Commission's original proposal, although, like the Parliament will not require ratings providers to manage their different types of business in separate legal entities. Both the Council and EP remove what is effectively an EC proposal for price regulation – fees to be capped at a level reflective of the costs incurred by the ratings provider – which will not be in the final draft. The EP's position is tougher in some areas, banning composite ratings and requiring separate E, S, and G disclosures and requiring double materiality. Some ongoing issues relate to the exclusion of asset managers' internal proprietary scoring systems from the regulation.
- On 19 December 2023, ESMA published a study which finds that
firms paid insufficient attention to greenwashing cases and
findings between 2020 and 2021. The paper suggests that the
financial sector should take heed of lessons because of the
investor protection and reputational issues involved, which may
impact firms' share price. ESMA says that the
conclusion underlines the importance of clear regulatory guidance
on the credibility of sustainability-related claims.
ESMA article: The financial impact of greenwashing controversies
- On 19 December 2023, ESMA published a final report containing its proposed RTS
under the 'ELTIF 2' Regulation. The Level 2 rules
mostly concern fund liquidity management and specify:
redemptions no more frequent than quarterly, a minimum 12 month
notice period (although there are exemptions and some discretion
for national regulators), the removal of the mandatory minimum
holding period, and a requirement to have certain liquidity risk
management tools available (gating + either anti-dilution levies,
swing pricing, or redemption fees). The RTS also require cost
disclosures in compliance with the PRIIPs KID methodology. The
European Commission must approve and adopt the final RTS, and it
has given the industry until 4 January 2024 to comment on
ESMA's draft.
ESMA Final report on ELTIF RTS
- On 19 December 2023, ESMA published a consultation on
the Central Securities Depositories Regulation (CSDR) cash penalty
regime. The paper consults on the functioning of the
existing regime and makes proposals for improvements. ESMA's
deadline for feedback is 29 February 2024.
ESMA Consultation Paper on Technical Advice on CSDR Penalty Mechanism
- On 19 December 2023, ESMA published a consultation on
the digitalisation of retail financial services. The paper concerns
the implications for investor protection under MiFID II.
ESMA's proposals address the layering of information to
different segments of investor, accessibility, marketing
communications and practices, and digital engagement. The
consultation will close on 14 March 2024.
ESMA Discussion Paper on MiFID II investor protection topics linked to digitalisation
- On 14 December 2023, ESMA published an update on its fund name
guidance for ESG funds. The statement says that, after considering
feedback, ESMA will adapt its proposals for minimum standards for
ESG funds. ESMA has dropped the proposal for a
fund that has "sustainable", or a word derived from
"sustainable" in its name to hold a minimum of
50% in "sustainable investments" as defined by the
SFDR. This would have set a hard minimum standard for Art
8 funds under the SFDR, while Article 9 funds are expected to hold
only sustainable investments. However, all funds with any
ESG-related terms in their name must have a minimum of 80% of the
fund's investments in assets that promote E/S characteristics
or objectives. There are also changes to the guidance in
relation to ESG benchmarks and the addition of a new category and
standards for transitional funds.
ESMA Public statement on Guidelines on funds' names
- On 14 December 2023, the EU agreed the final text of the
Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CSDDD). The
regulation requires in-scope, larger EU companies to ensure that
their supply chains do not breach European environmental and human
rights standards and to make disclosures. The final
agreement excludes financial services except to the extent of
reviewing their own operations. This means that clients
and investee/portfolio companies are out of scope. However,
the legislation contains a review clause and financial
services might be brought more fully into scope at a later
point. The final agreement was politically contentious,
went to the wire and has been criticised by environmental and human
rights campaign groups. The final text should be published
soon.
Council press release: Corporate sustainability due diligence: Council and Parliament strike deal to protect environment and human rights
- On 13 December 2023, ESMA announced that it will undertake a
pan-EU exercise with national regulators (termed a "Common
Supervisory Action") to review ESG disclosures under
the Benchmarks Regulation (BMR). The scope of the exercise
covers benchmark administrators, whether domiciled inside or
outside the EU, that have authorisation, registration, recognition,
or endorsement of their benchmarks under the BMR. The aim of the
exercise is to assess benchmark administrators' compliance
with: (1) the disclosure of ESG factors in the benchmarks statement
and in the benchmarks methodology; and (2) specific disclosure
requirements relating to climate benchmarks' statement of
methodology. The exercise will be undertaken throughout 2024 and
conclude in Q1 2025.
ESMA to launch and participate in Common Supervisory Action on ESG disclosures for Benchmarks Administrators
- On 4 December 2023, the ESAs published a final report on
changes to the SFDR's disclosures. The report presents
recommendations to the European Commission to change the
current disclosure templates, in the form of draft RTS that would
amend the SFDR Level 2 legislation (the Delegated
Regulation). The Commission will have three months to decide
whether to adopt, amend or reject the ESA's draft RTS (so by
early March 2024). This process will happen independent of the
Commission's broader SFDR Review that will decide on
fundamental changes, such as the likely introduction of a fund
labelling regime in the EU. It is possible that the timing of the
RTS' adoption will provoke the Commission to make decisions on
the SFDR review in tandem.
ESAs Final Report SFDR Delegated Regulation amending RTS
International
- On 20 December 2023, the FSB and IOSCO published final reports
on fund liquidity risk management. The FSB's report recommends
measures to address liquidity mismatches in open-ended funds and
reduce systemic risks arising from those mismatches. The
new component of the proposals is a recommendation for a form of
'liquidity bucketing' of assets and funds, and the
imposition of notice periods and redemption restrictions depending
on the illiquidity of the fund. While IOSCO's report
contains guidance on the use of anti-dilution tools, the
standard-setters recommend that regulators incorporate the
proposals in their respective jurisdiction.
FSB P201223-1: Revised Policy Recommendations to Address Structural Vulnerabilities from Liquidity Mismatch in Open-ended Funds
IOSCO FR15/23: Anti-dilution Liquidity Management Tools – Guidance for Effective Implementation of the Recommendations for Liquidity Risk Management for Collective Investment Scheme
- On 5 December 2023, IOSCO published a report on international supervisory practices on greenwashing. The report finds that regulators do not have sufficient policies to address green-hushing (hiding supervisory-related actions to avoid negative market and public reactions) and green-bleaching (failing to mention sustainable investments to avoid the legal and regulatory issues related to greenwashing). The report also points to the lack of a common definition of greenwashing.FR12/23 Supervisory Practices to Address Greenwashing (iosco.org)
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.