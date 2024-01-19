ARTICLE

Crown Dependencies Publish Commitment To Increase Accessibility To Company Beneficial Ownership Information GuernseyFinance Guernsey, Jersey and the Isle of Man have published a joint commitment to increase transparency and accessibility to information held on their registers of beneficial ownership.

Private Capital: Investment Fund Trends We Expect To See In 2024 Ropes & Gray LLP Despite a stronger than expected economy, high rates continue to apply a downward pressure on private equity returns – driven by expensive borrowing and low valuations.

The FCA's Consumer Duty Impacts Well Beyond Compliance To The Heart Of Firms' Business Models AlixPartners Treating customers fairly is not a new concept in financial services; it has always been part of the expectations of authorised firms, reflected in regulatory principles for many years...

FCA Consults On UK Commodity Derivatives Regulatory Framework Reform Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP On 4 December 2023, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) published a consultation paper (CP23/27) on reforming the UK commodity derivatives regulatory framework (Framework).

The Outlook For Disputes In 2024 TLT Solicitors The event was chaired by Jonathan Hoey, Partner and Head of Financial Services Litigation at TLT. Our guest speaker was Graham Cluley - a computer security...